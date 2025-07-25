GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School has announced tryout dates and times for students interested in competing in fall sports for the 2025-26 school year. Tryouts are open to all incoming 9th through 12th graders.

Sports Physical

All students must have a current sports physical before being allowed to try out/practice, or participate in games/meets/matches. If your child has a physical on file at GCHS, please call the school (618-451-5808) and verify that it is on file, up-to-date, and valid for sports participation.

Athletic Fee

There is a $75.00 athletic fee per player. This fee will be due after team rosters are posted and must be paid in the main office or online through Skyward (Revtrak).

Registration/Forms

Students must register prior to tryouts/practices in order to participate. Registration can be found at www.granitecityathletics.com "Online Registration" or at www.planeths.com. All forms must be completed.

BOYS/GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Date: August 11 - 3 p.m.

Location: GCHS Annex

Contact: Head Coach Aaron Werths - aaron.werths@gcsd9.net

BOYS GOLF

Date: August 11 - 3:30 p.m.

Location: Legacy Golf Course

Contact: Head Coach Jeff Ridenour - jeff.ridenour@gcsd9.net

BOYS SOCCER

Date: August 11 - 3 p.m.

Location: Gene Baker Field

Contact: Head Coach Robert Brooksher - robert.brooksher@gcsd9.net

FOOTBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: August 11-13 - 4:45 p.m.

Location: GCHS Weight Room

Contact: Head Coach Steve Roustio - steve.roustio@gcsd9.net

GIRLS GOLF

Date: August 11 - 3:30 p.m.

Location: Legacy Golf Course

Contact: Head Coach Ginger Harrison - ginger.harrison@gcsd9.net

GIRLS TENNIS

Date: August 11 - 2:45 p.m.

Location: GCHS Tennis Courts

Contact: Head Coach Julie Schreiber - julie.schreiber@gcsd9.net

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Date: August 12 - 3:30 p.m.

Location: Memorial Gymnasium

Contact: Head Coach Grace Hurst - grace.hurst@gcsd9.net

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

TO READ ONLINE:https://www.gcsd9.net/default-board-post-page/

board/gcsd9/post/2025gchs-announces-fall-sport-tryout-information

Website:https://www.gcsd9.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GCSD9.net/

Twitter:https://twitter.com/gcsd9

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/gcsd_9/

More like this: