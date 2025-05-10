GRANITE CITY – Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 recognized Granite City High School seniors Bailey Hanks and Emilee Saggio as Students of the Month for April.



The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming.



Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award and scholastic ability.



Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.



BAILEY HANKS

Four-year member of concert and marching band and boy scouts ... Volunteer for Boys Scouts and Scouting for Food ... Member of National Honor Society ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Eagle Scout ... Marching Band Section Leader ... Member of SIUE Wind Symphony and Webster YPSO Orchestra ... Son of Ann Hanks.



EMILEE SAGGIO

Four-year member of softball team ... National Honor Society Vice-President ... Volunteer for Freshman Orientation, ImpactLife Blood Drive, Relleke's Haunted Maze and Scouting for Food ... Member of Future Educators of America, National Honor Society and Varsity Club ... Rotary and Renaissance Student of the Month ... Secondary Honors ... Daughter of Aaron Saggio and Samantha Walton.



For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

