GRANITE CITY - Seniors Sierra Cooper and Lilly Relleke of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks Lodge 1063 Students of the Month for April.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry, and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award, and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

SIERRA COOPER

Four-year member of Marching Warriors, including two-year Section Leader ... 2021 Homecoming Court ... Member of Book Club, Creative Writing Club, National Honor Society, Science Club, Varsity Club and Writing Club ... Pride Club Historian ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Daughter of Don and Carrie Cooper.

LILLY RELLEKE

Scholar Bowl Team Captain ... Member of three-straight IHSA Scholar Bowl Regional Championship Teams ... National Honor Society, Renaissance Top-10 and Speech Club ... Social Studies Choice Award ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Volunteer at International Horseradish Festival ... First place in Madison County Cahokia Mounds Poster Contest ... Daughter of Robert and Jennifer Relleke.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

