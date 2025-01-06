GRANITE CITY – Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 recognized four seniors from Granite City High School as Students of the Month for November and December.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

LYDIA HARRIS - November

Two-time Girls Cross Country Captain and Most Valuable Athlete ... Two-time Girls Track Most Valuable Athlete ... The Rock Youth Group volunteer ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Member of National Honor Society and Varsity Club ... Secondary Honors ... St. Louis Rowing Club member ... Daughter of Don and Nicole Harris.

WYATT YEHLING - November

Four-year member of volleyball team and one-year member of bowling team ... Boy Scouts Scouting for Food volunteer ... Member of National Honor Society and Renaissance Club ... Alpha Peer Leader ... High Honor Roll ... Eagle Scout ... Four-year member of The Order of the Arrow - Son of Paul and Casey Yehling.

____________________________________

NOELLE RICHEY - December

Two-year captain of volleyball team ... Member of National Honor Society, Renaissance Club and Student Council ... Secondary Honors ... Four-year Scholar Athlete ... Daughter of Todd and Sheila Richey.

FRED SANSOUCIE - December

Four-year member of varsity band and robotics ... Member of National Honor Society and Secondary Honors ... Robotics president and Band captain ... Eagle Scout ... High Honor Roll ... Son of Fred and Stephanie SanSoucie.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

