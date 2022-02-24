GCHS Announces Elks Students of the Month

Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY – Seniors Makaina Woods and Nick Butchee of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks Lodge 1063 Students of the Month for February.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry, and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award, and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

MAKAINA WOODS

Two-time Speech Team Captain and President of Thespian Society ... Four-year Honor Roll ... Treasurer of National Honor Society ... GCHS Dance Team ... Member of Foreign Language Club and Pride Club ... Worship Leading/Singing at Unity Baptist Church ... Daughter of Jennifer Woods.

NICK BUTCHEE

Eagle Scout and National Honor Society Vice President ... Four-year member of GCHS Concert Band ... Member of Varsity Club ... Four-time Secondary honors ... Volunteer with Boys Scouts of America and Order of the Arrow ... Son of Janey Butchee.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

