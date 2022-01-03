GCHS Announces Elks Students of the Month

Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY – Seniors Isabella Brooksher and Connor Brewer of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks Lodge 1063 Students of the Month for December.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry, and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award, and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

ISABELLA BROOKSHER

President of Student Council ... Three-year member of tennis and soccer team ... Four-year Honor Roll ... Member of National Honor Society, Student Council and Varsity Club ... 2021 Homecoming Court ... Daughter of Robert and Leah Brooksher.

CONNOR BREWER

GCHS Marching Band Captain ... Four-Year Honor Roll ... Member of Boy Scouts and National Honor Society ... Two-year member of Saturday Scholars ... Boy Scouts Scribe ... Two-time All- State Band Festival Placement ... Son of Tim Brewer and Carrie Hendricks.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

