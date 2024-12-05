GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School Principal Tim McChristian is pleased to announced that 16 students from the Granite City High School graduating class of 2025 have been designated as 2025-26 Illinois State Scholars for their outstanding academic achievement, as announced by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC).

The students will be recognized at the Granite City Community Unit School District #9 School Board Meeting on January 14, 2025.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, confers this important recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 16,500 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

2025-26 GCHS Illinois State Scholars:

Trenton Clutts

LilyRose Cockrum

Molly Hang

Bailey Hanks

Rhys Kaminski

Elijah Kolb

Savannah Kujawa

Article continues after sponsor message

Cleison Miranda-Gomez

Dave Patel

Evan Peters

Noelle Richey

Emilee Saggio

Fred SanSoucie

Faith Teets

Noah Vickery

Emma Wing

The Illinois State Scholar designation is a non-monetary award. Each State Scholar will receive a congratulatory letter and a Certificate of Achievement from ISAC.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: