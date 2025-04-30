GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School has announced its 2025 Summer Camp Schedule with available camps for baseball, boys basketball, girls basketball, football, girls volleyball and softball.

GCHS Camps are designed to instruct athletes on fundamental skills involved in their sport in a fun and enthusiastic atmosphere. Athletes will be divided by their grade level and skill level receiving individual instruction. These camps will be directed by the Granite City High School coaching staff along with current players from the Warrior teams.

Information regarding each camp can be found in our brochure, which are available in the main office at Granite City High School.



REGISTRATION: https://forms.gle/j2NduvATN1Mb8ajf8



Forms and money can be sent to:

Granite City High School

C/O Name of Head Coach

3148 Fehling Rd.

Granite City, IL. 62040



For more information, please contact each head coach:

Baseball - July 14-16 - $30

K-4th Grade: 9-10:15 a.m.

5th-9th Grade: 10:30-11:45 a.m.

Includes t-shirt

Babe Champion Field

Head Coach Scott Smallie

scott.smallie@gcsd9.net

Boys Basketball - May 26-28 - $40

Students entering 3rd-10th grade: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Includes t-shirt/lunch

Memorial Gymnasium

Head Coach Gerard Moore

gerard.moore@gcsd9.net

Girls Basketball - June 23-26 - $30

Students entering 8th-12th grade: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Includes t-shirt

Memorial Gymnasium

Head Coach Ron Twichell

ron.twichell@gcsd9.net

Football - July 11-12 - $30

(July 11) 6-8 p.m. | (July 12) 9-11 a.m.

Ages 8 to 14 years old

Includes t-shirt/lunch

Kevin Greene Field

Head Coach Steve Roustio

steve.roustio@gcsd9.net

Girls Volleyball - July 29-31 - $30

9th-12th Grade: 4-6 p.m.

5th-8th Grade: 6-7:30 p.m.

Includes t-shirt

Memorial Gymnasium

Head Coach Grace Hurst

grace.hurst@gcsd9.net

Softball - July 21-23 - $25

Students entering 5th-8th grade: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Softball Turf Field

Head Coach Tim Wilson

tim.wilson@gcsd9.net

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

