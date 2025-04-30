GCHS Announces 2025 Summer Sports Camp Schedule
GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School has announced its 2025 Summer Camp Schedule with available camps for baseball, boys basketball, girls basketball, football, girls volleyball and softball.
GCHS Camps are designed to instruct athletes on fundamental skills involved in their sport in a fun and enthusiastic atmosphere. Athletes will be divided by their grade level and skill level receiving individual instruction. These camps will be directed by the Granite City High School coaching staff along with current players from the Warrior teams.
Information regarding each camp can be found in our brochure, which are available in the main office at Granite City High School.
REGISTRATION: https://forms.gle/j2NduvATN1Mb8ajf8
Forms and money can be sent to:
Granite City High School
C/O Name of Head Coach
3148 Fehling Rd.
Granite City, IL. 62040
For more information, please contact each head coach:
Baseball - July 14-16 - $30
K-4th Grade: 9-10:15 a.m.
5th-9th Grade: 10:30-11:45 a.m.
Includes t-shirt
Babe Champion Field
Head Coach Scott Smallie
Boys Basketball - May 26-28 - $40
Students entering 3rd-10th grade: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Includes t-shirt/lunch
Memorial Gymnasium
Head Coach Gerard Moore
Girls Basketball - June 23-26 - $30
Students entering 8th-12th grade: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Includes t-shirt
Memorial Gymnasium
Head Coach Ron Twichell
Football - July 11-12 - $30
(July 11) 6-8 p.m. | (July 12) 9-11 a.m.
Ages 8 to 14 years old
Includes t-shirt/lunch
Kevin Greene Field
Head Coach Steve Roustio
Girls Volleyball - July 29-31 - $30
9th-12th Grade: 4-6 p.m.
5th-8th Grade: 6-7:30 p.m.
Includes t-shirt
Memorial Gymnasium
Head Coach Grace Hurst
Softball - July 21-23 - $25
Students entering 5th-8th grade: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Softball Turf Field
Head Coach Tim Wilson
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
