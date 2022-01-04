GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School Principal Daren DePew announced that 523 students from GCHS earned Honor Roll accolades for the first semester of the 2021-22 school year.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Students who obtained a grade point average of 4.2 or higher during the first semester earned the honor.

To view the complete list of honorees, click on the graduation year:

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS OF 2022

CLASS OF 2023

CLASS OF 2024

CLASS OF 2025

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this:

Granite City High School Showcases Student Talent In Drama With IHSA Sectional Championship
Mar 30, 2025
Granite City High School Announces Elks Students of the Month
Mar 13, 2025
Elijah Kolb Honored as 2024-25 GCHS Scholar-Athlete
Yesterday
GCSD9 Schools Participate in Statewide Band Contest
Mar 18, 2025
Granite City High School Announces Faith Teets and Ryan Rash As Elks Students of the Month
Feb 12, 2025

 