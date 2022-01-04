GCHS Announces 2021 Fall Semester Honor Roll
GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School Principal Daren DePew announced that 523 students from GCHS earned Honor Roll accolades for the first semester of the 2021-22 school year.
Students who obtained a grade point average of 4.2 or higher during the first semester earned the honor.
To view the complete list of honorees, click on the graduation year:
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
