GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School has announced its 103rd Annual May Carousel – "A Memorable Masquerade." The event is scheduled for Friday, May 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. in GCHS Memorial Gymnasium, and dates back to 1923.



While many May Carousel events have changed over the years, the purpose has remained the same – to present the graduating seniors to the community. This event is a joint presentation by Student Council and the Theatre Department, with help from many others. The steering committee works hard to make this ceremony a memorable one for our senior class. We would love to see you all there to help celebrate the Class of 2025!



Tickets sales begin on Monday, April 28 and can be purchased in Ms. Richey's classroom, Room 264, or by email at ashley.richey@gcsd9.net. General Admission is $5 and tickets can also be bought at the door. The public is welcome!



For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.