EDWARDSVILLE – Town and Country Bank is pleased to announce that Gavin Petrea has assumed the role of Mortgage Loan Officer with their Edwardsville office located at 10 Terra Verde.

“We are very excited to have Gavin as a new member of the Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services family. His devotion to building positive working relationships with clients and assisting them with their mortgage needs is an asset to our growing team,” said Dana M. Dow, President, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services.

“My goal is to build long lasting relationships with clients while helping them through the loan process. By getting to know the customers, I gain an understanding of their needs and goals financially which, in turn, allows me to provide the best recommendations for their future,” said Gavin.

Petrea graduated from the University of Indianapolis in 2013 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance. He came to Town and Country Bank after gaining years of experience in the insurance industry as a sales representative and licensed agent.

Gavin currently resides in the Edwardsville area.

About Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services

Headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services serves clients nationwide. Town and Country provides community lenders complete mortgage fulfillment services using best-in-class systems and products. Town and Country has been a direct approved HUD, FHA, Title II lender since 1962, a Fannie Mae seller/servicer since 1969, a direct approved USDA lender since 1996, and VA lender since 2008. Town and Country Banc Mortgage is the top purchase money and affordable housing lender in its markets. For more information, go to www.townandcountrybank.com

