OLNEY - The Gators Reloaded 12u fast-pitch softball team went 6-0 to win the All American Girl Tournament held at Musgrave Park in Olney, Ill. this past weekend.

Gators Reloaded defeated the Fisher Force (Fisher, IL) 8-4 in the championship game. Pitcher Lauren Lenihan struck out 5 batters, giving up 4 runs and 5 hits while walking one.

It was a back and forth affair until the bottom of the third when Kennedy Fox singled to drive in a run. Audrey Evola drove in 6 runs going 2-3 at the plate.

The team is made up of players from area select fast-pitch teams. Represented are players from Bluff City Elite, Belleville Jr. Lancers, Illinois Esprit 04, the Black Widows, and the Charleston Chill.

This is their second outing, the first of the Spring Season. The Gators Reloaded played games on Sunday (the tourney was originally to be a two day event but due to weather was played all on Sunday) winning all 6: vs. Wildcats (Greenville, IL) --6-3 vs. Westside Explosion (Terre Haute, IN)--3-0 vs. O-Town Extreme (Olney, IL) 13-0 vs. Thunder (Gibson City, IN) 10-0 vs. Indiana Tribe (Linton, IN) 8-3 pitchers

Morgan Hance and Lauren Lenihan combined to throw a no-hitter vs. Indiana Tribe 8-4.