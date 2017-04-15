HARTFORD - This Saturday, the Easter Bunny and the Gateway Kite Club united at the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower, located at 435 Confluence Tower Dr., Hartford, for a day of kite-flying and Easter fun.

In the event, originally scheduled for March 23, the Gateway Kite Club arrived at the tower grounds and took to the skies with their beautifully constructed kites. Combined with the scheduled Easter activities occurring at the tower, the two events blended together in perfect harmony.

Jay Bushey, a member of the Gateway Kite Club, has been flying for about 18 years. The organization itself has been around for over 30 years. He, along with other members of the club, travel all around the region to enjoy their time at events.

"Largely, it's therapeutic," Bushey said. "We love doing these types of things and we love doing these throughout the year. We probably have about 200 handmade and store bought kites. This entire thing started with one kite that we purchased from Wal-Mart."

Michael Brown, a tour guide at the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower, was proud to have the Gateway Kite Club, along with the visitors who came to see the Easter Bunny, on such a beautiful day.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We have craft-making for kids, coloring pages, a windmill making station, as well as chalk and bubbles to play with outside," Brown said. "The Easter Bunny is also outside passing out free flags in addition to their eggs, so it's great to combine the two great events on such a beautiful, spring day like this."

The Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower contains an informative visitors center along with three scenic overlook decks at 50, 100 and 150 feet to see the great Missouri and Mississippi Rivers come together.

At around 7:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday morning, the Tower will host an Easter Sunrise Service. Pastor David Fields of Hartford's Assembly of God Church will lead the service, which is free and open to the public.