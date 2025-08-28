Missed Chances Abound in Grizzlies’ Extra-Inning Loss

Gateway strands 13 on base, drops series opener at Mississippi

PEARL, MS. – The Gateway Grizzlies stranded 13 runners on base on Tuesday night, proving critical in a one-run loss to the Mississippi Mud Monsters on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park by a final score of 4-3 on a walk-off RBI single by Davis Bradshaw.

Mississippi turned a leadoff walk issued in the first inning by Xander Lovin into the game’s first run without the aid of a hit when Brayland Skinner stole second base, went to third on a throwing error, and scored on an RBI groundout by Kyle Booker to make it 1-0. The Grizzlies’ offense was able to tie the score at 1-1 in the top of the third inning on an RBI single by Jose Alvarez, but stranded two runners on in that frame, and gave the run back plus one in the bottom of the frame to put the Mud Monsters back ahead 3-1.

Gateway would also strand three more runners on base in the fourth and fifth innings combined before putting together a rally in the sixth. Mark Shallenberger was hit by a pitch in his return to the lineup after missing eight games, and Sawyer Smith and Edwin Mateo followed with singles to load the bases for Cole Brannen, who came through with an RBI double scorched down the first base line off the glove of Charlie Updegrave, knotting the score at 3-3.

But with men on second and third base and one out, Gateway could not take the lead in that inning, leaving two more on base. In the later innings, both bullpens held the line, and in the top of the ninth, Brannen led off with a walk, but was caught stealing representing the lead run. With two outs and the bases empty, Gateway would get three straight runners on base with two outs on singles by Alvarez and Abdiel Diaz, plus a walk by D.J. Stewart, but Gabe Holt popped out to first base for the final out, leaving three on base to run the tally to 11 for the contest overall.

After Francis Peguero sent the game to extra innings with a scoreless ninth, a wild pitch by Chris Barraza (1-1) moved Holt, the lead run, to third base with no outs in the International Tiebreaker situation. But yet again the Grizzlies could not come up with the clutch hit to take the lead, as Barraza struck out the side, stranding a pair to make it 13 for the game by the Grizzlies’ offense. After a strikeout by Keegan Collett (2-3) for the first out in the bottom half, Bradshaw singled to center field to win the game for Mississippi despite getting out-hit by the Grizzlies nine to five in the game.

Grizzlies Shut Out in Florence Finale

Gateway bats silent in final game of the weekend, road trip to Mississippi on deck

FLORENCE, KY. – One night after clinching a postseason berth for the third straight year, the Gateway Grizzlies fell flat on Sunday afternoon at Thomas More Stadium, suffering a 4-0 shutout loss against the Florence Y’alls to split the four-game weekend series.

Gage Vailes (5-3) worked around traffic on the bases successfully in the first four innings, but in the fifth, a pair of leadoff hits by Dillon Baker and Tyler Shaneyfelt came around to score on RBIs by Hank Zeisler and T.J. Reeves, making the score 2-0 Florence. The Y’alls would load the bases against Vailes in the sixth inning with no outs as well, chasing the right-hander from the game, and plated two of those three runners on base to double the lead to 4-0.

That would be more than enough for Y’alls starter Zac Westcott (7-5), as he tossed a complete-game, three hit shutout on just 88 pitches, 57 of which were strikes. The veteran walked two and struck out three while also inducing three inning-ending double plays when Gateway did get anyone on base, silencing the Grizzlies’ bats almost entirely.

Grizzlies Sweep Doubleheader, Clinch Postseason Berth

Article continues after sponsor message

Gateway uses strong pitching, clutch hitting to earn third straight playoff appearance

FLORENCE, KY. – The Gateway Grizzlies swept a doubleheader from the Florence Y’alls on Saturday night, taking 6-3 and 4-0 victories in seven innings each at Thomas More Stadium to clinch a third straight playoff berth for the first time in club history.

In Game 1, Dale Thomas put the Grizzlies ahead with a two-run home run deep over the left field fence off Florence starter Shaun Gamelin (4-8) in the top of the second inning. Florence would answer with a two-run shot of their own by Hank Zeisler, tying the score at 2-2 in the third inning. But the Grizzlies had another answer in the top of the fifth, as Edwin Mateo walked with one out, and was followed by three straight singles. Victor Castillo’s knock put the Grizzlies ahead 3-2, with Jose Alvarez increasing the lead to 4-2 before an Abdiel Diaz sacrifice fly made the score 5-2 Gateway.

Mateo would add an RBI single with two outs in the top of the sixth to increase the lead to 6-2, and Anthony Brocato would go deep in the bottom of the sixth to get that run back for Florence, but the Y’alls would get no closer, as Lukas Veinbergs (6-5) came within one out of a complete game, tying his season-high with six and two-thirds innings pitched while striking out six to earn the victory.

In Game 2, the Grizzlies got more two-out hitting in the first inning against Edgar Martinez (0-1), with Diaz doubling before being driven home on an RBI single by D.J. Stewart, putting Gateway ahead 1-0. In the third inning, a leadoff error by Martinez allowed Castillo to get to second base, and after a Diaz infield single put runners at the corners, Stewart lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to double the advantage to 2-0.

The Grizzlies would score two more runs in the contest on two-out RBI hits, with Diaz hitting a double off the right field fence to score Castillo for a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning, and Cole Brannen capping the day with a single to plate Gabe Holt for the final 4-0 score.

On the mound in the second contest, Jake Burcham (1-0) was outstanding, striking out seven Florence batters without a single walk over four shutout innings, with four relievers combining to hold the home team off the board the rest of the way as Gateway recorded their first shutout victory since June 21, kicking off the celebration in northern Kentucky.

Playoff Magic Number Drops Despite Loss in Florence

Error dooms Gateway in series opener against Y’alls

FLORENCE, KY. – The Gateway Grizzlies had a 3-0 lead early, and a 5-3 lead in the middle frames, but a costly error on defense allowed a four-run inning to materialize in the bottom of the sixth inning in a 7-5 loss to the Florence Y’alls on Friday night at Thomas More Stadium.

The game started off wonderfully for the Grizzlies, with D.J. Stewart rocketing a two-run double to put them in front 2-0 off Evan Webster (7-4). Gabe Holt followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0. That lead held until the bottom of the third inning, when a leadoff walk turned into a game-tying rally against Zac Treece. With the score tied at 3-3, the veteran would settle into a groove, eventually finishing with a season-high nine strikeouts, and retiring eight batters in a row between the third and fifth innings.

In the meantime, the Grizzlies scored two runs in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Edwin Mateo and an RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of Victor Castillo, giving them a 5-3 lead. In the bottom of the sixth, however, things went south, as the Y’alls hit two solo home runs around a strikeout to tie the score at 5-5.

After Alec Whaley (3-2) was summoned from the bullpen, he got a ground ball to shortstop, with Abdiel Diaz’s throw landing into, then out of the glove of Sawyer Smith for an error. A single and a walk then loaded the bases with still one out in the inning, and Dillon Baker hit a bloop RBI single that just eluded the glove of Gabe Holt in short right-center field to put Florence in front 6-5 on the first pitch he saw. Dalen Thompson then added another run on a first-pitch RBI groundout, making the score 7-5.

The Grizzlies’ offense, despite out-hitting Florence 11 to eight in the contest, were unable to make a late rally, suffering their second loss in a row.

More like this: