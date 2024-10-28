SAUGET – The Gateway Grizzlies announced their full game schedule for the upcoming 2025 season today, with their 24th season of play in the Frontier League commencing on May 9 and featuring 48 home games at Grizzlies Ballpark.

As the Grizzlies celebrate their 25th anniversary since the club’s founding in 2001, and with the Frontier League expanding to 18 teams in 2025, the circuit will move from a two-division structure to a four-division structure. Gateway will compete in the new-look West Division alongside the Joliet Slammers, Schaumburg Boomers, Windy City ThunderBolts, and the league’s newest team, the Mississippi Mud Monsters.

The season begins for Gateway with a six-game road trip on Friday, May 9, when they kick off a weekend series against the Evansville Otters. The Grizzlies will then travel to Pearl, Mississippi to meet the Mud Monsters for a mid-week series in their first-ever trip to Trustmark Park.

The Grizzlies’ home opener will be on Friday, May 16, when they welcome the Trois-Rivières Aigles to Grizzlies Ballpark for the third time since they joined the Frontier League as part of a three-game weekend set. Gateway’s second home stand will also feature the club’s other home series against a team from the former East Division, with the Sussex County Miners coming to Sauget for their second-ever visit from May 30-June 1.

Following that home stand, Gateway embarks on their longest road trip of the season, a 12-game journey from June 3-15 that will take them to Chicago for series against Windy City and Joliet, followed by a six-game New York swing against the Tri-City ValleyCats and New York Boulders.

After playing 24 of their first 33 games on the road, however, fans will then have many opportunities to catch a game at Grizzlies Ballpark in late June and early/mid-July, as the club will play 18 home games in their next 21, including their first-ever home series against the Mississippi Mud Monsters from June 20-22, and a 4th-of-July weekend series against the Lake Erie Crushers in a rematch of the 2024 West Division Wild Card Game.

As is tradition, the Grizzlies’ final regular season home game against the Evansville Otters on August 31 will be the Greatest Night in Baseball, with giveaways galore, a huge fireworks show, and the annual tradition of “T-P-ing” the ballpark after the final out is recorded.

All game times as well as promotions will be announced on a later date as the Grizzlies prepare to celebrate 25 years of affordable, family fun in the St. Louis Metro East. Stay tuned for player signings, promotions, and more in the coming months by following the Grizzlies on social media, and on their website at GatewayGrizzlies.com!

The Gateway Grizzlies are a professional baseball team, located a mere 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis in Sauget, Illinois. The Grizzlies offer baseball fans affordable, family fun at Grizzlies Ballpark with a great view of the St. Louis skyline. They have also won two Frontier League Organization of the Year Awards, four West Division titles, and the 2003 Frontier League Championship. For tickets or general information, please visit gatewaygrizzlies.com or call (618) 337-3000.

The Frontier League debuted in 1993, and is the largest of the Major League Baseball Partner Leagues, featuring teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River, and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2025 schedule can be found at frontierleague.com.

