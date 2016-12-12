O'FALLON - Gateway Classic Cars would like to thank you all for attending Gateway Classic Cars Holiday Celebration. The day was filled with so much joy as the guests continued to come in staggering numbers. This was the largest event to date held at headquarters and it was equally exciting to activate all 13 showrooms at the same time with great turnouts as well. We love that the community got behind such a great cause for Fire Truck O’ Toys and Toys for Tots.

Thank you for attending, helping and supporting. No amount of support went unnoticed from the attendees, clients, vendors, greeters, volunteers, caterers, guest speakers, sponsors, special guests, news, media, marines, O’Fallon Fire Department, OTHS, newspaper publications, staff of Gateway Classic Cars, family and friends. Thank you for your donations, toys and time dedicated to the Gateway Classic Cars Holiday Celebration.

Article continues after sponsor message

Have a festive holiday season!

- Gateway Classic Cars Family

More like this: