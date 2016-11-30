Santa gives back this Holiday Season at Gateway Classic Cars Holiday Celebration

O’Fallon – Celebrate with Gateway Classic Cars and Firetruck O’ Toys this Holiday Season, join us in helping make a child’s dream come true by bringing a new unwrapped gift to stuff the fire truck full of gifts this holiday season.

Date: December 3, 2016 Gateway Classic Cars Holiday Celebration

Time: 10:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. Press Conference 12:00 a.m.

Location: Gateway Classic Cars 1237 Central Park Drive O’Fallon, IL 62269

Santa does some pretty amazing things but even he needs some help this time of year. That’s where Fire Truck O’ Toys and the community comes in. Fire Truck O’Toys is a St. Louis non- profit committed to donating toys to children in local area hospitals. The goal is to deliver 5,000 toys to five St. Louis Children’s hospitals for the holidays.

With your donation of a new unwrapped toy, this gains you free admission and helps make a child’s wish come true. This is an event you don’t want to miss, with over 100+ classic cars, vendors, hors d’oeuvres, face painting, live portraits, pianist selection and more. Attendees get to experience one of the world’s largest show rooms offered by Gateway Classic Cars. (12) other locations include Louisville, Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, Tampa, Houston, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas Ft. Worth, Milwaukee and Philadelphia soon to come.

The showroom is open to the public from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Saturday. The Saint Louis headquarters facility consists of 196,000 square feet of space showcasing classic/ collector/ exotic cars, and trucks. Join us in helping make a child’s dream come true by bringing a new unwrapped gift to stuff the fire truck full of gifts this holiday season.

This year Gateway Classic Cars is proud to partner with Fire Truck-O-Toys to raise 5000 gifts for Children in St Louis area hospitals. Our showroom will be collecting new unwrapped toys, for children. Fire Truck-O-Toys delivers these gifts to six local children’s hospitals with the hopes that every child will received a gift during the holiday season.

The Holiday Party:

The event will be held at the headquarters of Gateway Classic Cars at 1237 Central Park Drive O’Fallon, IL 62269 on Saturday, December 3rd from 10am to 3pm. Guest will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa, enjoy appetizers, view the indoor car show in our expo area, shop from the preferred vendors, enjoy the 150+ classic and exotic vehicles that Gateway Classic Cars offers for sale and listen to live music. Special invited guest speakers include O’Fallon Fire Chief Brent Saunders, O’Fallon City Clerk Phillip A. Goodwin and other city officials. We will also have the O’Fallon Fire Department Truck to greet our guest with coffee and donuts sponsored by Dunkin Donuts and Monster Energy Drink. There are (12) other vendors including Stanley’s Cigar Lounge and Desserts In a Jar to name a few.

10am - Christmas Vendor Expo Begins (Lincoln Lounge)

Pianist Begins (On Stage)

Santa Begins (Under Customer TV)

Food Service Begins (Lincoln Lounge)

11am - Looking Glass Corvette Car Show (Expo Hall A)

12pm - Presentation to Charity & Press Conference (Under TVs)

1pm - Performance by O’Fallon Township High School Drumline (Under TVs)

2pm - Pianist Ends (Showroom Holiday Music Playing)

3pm - Party Ends (Breakdown and clean up for evening event)

Check out the promo video with Kenny Wallace here… https://youtu.be/Pq3lFTRIZ04

Facebook here… https://www.facebook.com/events/291424537917191/

Fox 2 News… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-qmJqxqdbM

Press Release… http://bit.ly/gatewayholidayeventFTOT

