Gateway Classic Cars Hosts STL Smooth JAZZ's First Annual Evening at the Jazz Garage Concert
O'FALLON - Gateway Classic Cars is hosting STL Smooth JAZZ’s first annual Evening at the Jazz Garage Concert. This inaugural event will have performances by J. White, an internationally recognized Billboard artist, and Jacob Webb, award-winning producer, bassist, pianist, and multi-instrumentalist.
Jacob Webb is a multi #1 Billboard award winning producer, bassist, pianist, and multi-instrumentalist who began his performing career at the young age of fifteen. He co-founded the acclaimed The JT Project while majoring in Jazz Performance at the prestigious William Paterson University. He also produced, collaborated, and performed alongside iconic and legendary artists, then in 2018 founded Next Paradigm Records. Billboard has recognized Next Paradigm as the #4 Label in Smooth Jazz.
Saxophonist J. White is an internationally recognized Billboard artist, songwriter, and producer. Known for his captivating performances and amazing, soulful sounds, J. White’s music is soulfully driven and technically motivated. J. White delivers a uniquely sensual, harmonic, and melodic sound and has already performed alongside many industry greats. His musical prowess developed quickly as a child, which earned him a music scholarship at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Here he toured with the Jazz Ensemble under the direction of the late Odie Burrus. He has performed at numerous major jazz festivals like the Arizona Jazz Festival, the Las Vegas Jazz Festival, Jazz at the Creek, and the San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival.
Individual general admission tickets ($45) and VIP packages ($125) can be purchased through the Eventbrite link – CLICK HERE.
VIP Package for TWO (2) includes:
Early access to the show at 6:30 PM
VIP parking
VIP check-in lane
Access to VIP lounge in the concert hall
Access to VIP food & bar area
2 complimentary drink tickets
Jazz Garage goody bag
The St. Louis showroom is open to the public from 9am to 5pm, Monday through Saturday. This headquarters facility consists of 196,000 square feet of space showcasing classic, collector, exotic cars, and trucks.
Following Illinois and CDC guidelines, masks are no longer required at Gateway Classic Cars. However, for the health and safety of patrons, volunteers, staff, and artists, Gateway recommends masking, unless eating or drinking, especially for those who are unvaccinated.
Event Details:
Title: Gateway Classic Cars Evening at the Jazz Garage
Date: Saturday, July 16th
Start Time: 7pm | VIP Early Access 6:30pm
End Time: 11pm
Cost: $45 (1xGen), or $125 (2xVIP)
Performers:
Location:Gateway Classic Cars of St. Louis – 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon, IL 62269
Phone: (618) 271-3000
https://news.gatewayclassiccars.com/evening-at-the-jazz-garage
