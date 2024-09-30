Our Daily Show LIVE From Chamber 40th! Gateway CEO Program

TROY - The Gateway CEO program offers entrepreneurial opportunities to high schoolers in the Collinsville, Triad, Maryville and Highland communities.

At a recent festival celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, Lisa Colon spoke about the benefits of the CEO program and how it prepares students to succeed in high school and beyond. Colon, the facilitator of Gateway CEO, noted her excitement to see the program thriving.

“We’re a CEO family,” she said. “It’s an amazing program to watch grow. We made it through COVID and stabilized and we’ve just continued to grow, and it’s really exciting.”

Colon explained that there are two tracks in the CEO program. On the “doing business” track, students brainstorm and collaborate to create their own businesses. They also organize a major fundraising event, which will be announced soon, Colon teased.

Article continues after sponsor message

On the learning side of the program, students meet with entrepreneurs and visit local businesses. They have the opportunity to learn from these business owners and ask questions.

“We’re just opening these students up to understand, from big to small, it all matters, and we need everybody,” Colon said. “We really love the support that we’ve gotten from our community leaders who have come in as guest speakers or on-site visits, because they’re just opening up that conversation.”

Colon noted that many of these community leaders are also willing to work with CEO students and help them as they establish their own businesses. She pointed out that the students might one day be investors or entrepreneurs in their own right, and it’s exciting to watch them grow through the CEO program.

This is why it’s important to Colon to be involved. The students meet from 7–8:20 a.m. every morning, and though Colon admitted she is not a “morning person,” she is always eager to see her students.

“Knowing that we’re making an impact with these students will get me there every day,” she added. “I think it’s awesome to create this culture with all these different schools. They amaze me every day.”

To learn more about the Gateway CEO program, visit CollinsvilleTriadMaryvilleCEO.com. For more information about the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, including how to join, visit their official website at TroyMaryvilleCOC.com.

More like this: