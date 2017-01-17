ST. LOUIS - Gateway Classic Cars is excited to expand our Gateway Cars and Coffee event in 2017, making it a monthly event going forward across all (13) showrooms. Gateway Cars and Coffee is held on the last Saturday of each month from 9 am -12 pm in 12 showrooms beginning January 28, 2017.

We are open to the public Monday - Saturday 9-5 closed on Sundays. Step back in time to view the most beautiful classic and exotic cars of all time within our showrooms. Get a chance to enjoy the car clubs in your community that Cruise- In, each month. Join the Gateway Classic Cars conversation over pastries and coffee sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts at headquarters.

We are inviting the community to join other car enthusiasts’ friends and family from 9am-12pm at Gateway Cars and Coffee. For additional information please call 618-589-9952 or visit us online at www.gatewayclassiccars.com.

Since opening its doors to enthusiasts in 1999, Gateway Classic Cars has grown to become the

World’s Largest Classic Car Company, selling classic and exotic vehicles for private sellers, collector and estates in 13 showrooms throughout the nation and GROWING!

