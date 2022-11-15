Gateway Arch Park Foundation Hosts The Ultimate STL Holiday Celebration At 7th Annual Winterfest Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - The seventh annual Winterfest in Kiener Plaza, presented by Bank of America and World Wide Technology and produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation in partnership with the St. Louis Blues, opens Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 and runs through Jan. 1, 2023. Winterfest features holiday fun like ice skating, holiday lights and music, festive beverages and food, heated igloos, s’mores stations, a two-day Winter Market, visits with princesses and superheroes, and a New Year’s Eve celebration with a spectacular fireworks show. St. Louis celebrity chef Juwan Rice (JR), owner of JR’s Gourmet, returns for his second year as the exclusive catering partner for the Winterfest Cafe´. The second annual Winterfest 5K and 1-mile Kids Fun Run through the Arch grounds will kick off the festivities on Nov. 19. The 5K is presented by Caleres and the Kids Fun Run is supported by Famous Footwear, produced in partnership with Big River Running. Race proceeds benefit Gateway Arch Park Foundation's work of conservation, preservation, education and community programs at and around our hometown national park. Register at archpark.org/5k. “As one of our signature events welcoming tens of thousands of people to Downtown St. Louis, Winterfest is part of our mission to bring not only our national park but its surrounding areas like Kiener Plaza to life for everyone to enjoy,” said Ryan McClure, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “We are thankful for our incredible sponsors who make this beloved St. Louis winter tradition possible. We’re looking forward to seeing St. Louis turn out for seven weeks of festive fun!” "We cannot wait to see residents and visitors alike celebrating the season at Winterfest again this year," said Marilyn Bush, president of Bank of America St. Louis. "We're proud to support this incredible event once again and look forward to holiday magic returning to Downtown St. Louis." "World Wide Technology is proud to partner with Gateway Arch Park Foundation again this year to help bring the St. Louis community together, including our own employees," said Ann Cuiellette Marr, executive vice president for global human resources at World Wide Technology and president of the World Wide Technology Foundation. "With all the activities and amazing food options at Winterfest, there's truly something for everyone to enjoy." Winterfest Hours of Operation: November 19, 2022 – January 1, 2023 Fridays from 4 – 8 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays from 12 – 8 p.m.

December 24 (Christmas Eve): 12 – 6 p.m.

December 25 (Christmas Day): CLOSED

Extended hours, December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023: Open daily from 12 – 8 p.m. To reserve skates, learn about princess and superhero meet and greets and St. Louis Blues-hosted events such as Try Hockey Free and hockey classic tournaments, visit archpark.org/Winterfest. Mark your calendars for One Nation Day (Dec. 3); Winter Market (Dec. 3 & 4); and New Year's Eve 'Neon Nights' Celebration and Fireworks (Dec. 31). More information about these events will be shared soon. For Winterfest's full programming schedule, visit archpark.org/Winterfest. WINTERFEST ACTIVITIES Skate Rentals COST: $12 adults; $7 for children ages 3 to 15. Skate for free if you bring your own skates. FREE SKATE DAYS: Everyone skates free on Opening Day (Nov. 19), courtesy of Ameren and Gateway Arch Park Foundation. Kids' skate rentals are free on Fridays, courtesy of the St. Louis Blues. AMEREN DISCOUNT: On Saturdays and Sundays, rink sponsor Ameren invites you to bring a canned good to be donated to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and receive $1 off your skate rental. Igloo Village WHEN: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during Winterfest Article continues after sponsor message COST: $250 for 1.5 hours DETAILS: Enjoy Winterfest from a comfortable, heated igloo overlooking Kiener Plaza! An igloo reservation includes $50 food and drink credit, up to four skate rentals, one locker rental and free parking for one vehicle at Kiener West Garage, courtesy of InterPark. Several celebration-themed packages are available for an additional fee. For igloo reservations, visit archpark.org/Winterfest. Winterfest S'mores Stations COST: $15 per kit (includes ingredients for four s'mores) DETAILS: Four fire pits are available. Walk-ups are welcome, but pre-purchasing kits is recommended. For s'mores station reservations, visit archpark.org/Winterfest. Private Events WHEN: Thursdays in December (Dec. 1, 8, 15, 29) from 12 – 8 p.m. (2-hour minimum) COST: $1,500 per hour DETAILS: Rent the Winterfest rink for your holiday party or gathering! This private, all-access Winterfest experience includes ice rink, skate rentals, and food and beverage (additional costs may be incurred). For reservations, contact Camille Brooks at events@archpark.org. Winterfest 5K Presented by Caleres WHEN: 7:30 – 10 a.m. | Saturday, Nov. 19 COST: $35 per participant DETAILS: The only official race through Gateway Arch National Park. The route begins in Kiener Plaza, travels through the Arch grounds and ends back in the plaza. Register at archpark.org/5k. Kids Fun Run Supported by Famous Footwear WHEN: 7:30 – 10 a.m. | Saturday, Nov. 19 COST: $15 per participant ROUTE: One-mile loop begins in Kiener Plaza, travels around the Arch legs and ends back in the plaza. Register at archpark.org/5k. Parking Parking is available at the Kiener Plaza East and West Garages starting at just $7 for up to 12 hours. Sign up for an InterPark Express account at iparkit.com/register and receive 20% off your first five uses of Express; simply choose your day and time and scan your device to get in and out of the garage. About Gateway Arch Park Foundation Gateway Arch Park Foundation is the official philanthropic partner and conservancy for Gateway Arch National Park. Its mission is to ensure the Gateway Arch, its grounds, neighboring public spaces, and attractions are a vital, welcoming, well- supported resource to the community and nation for generations to come. It seeks to fulfill its mission by providing for ongoing conservation, preservation and education at the park, in addition to hosting, facilitating and promoting community programs that bring the park and its surrounding areas in Downtown St. Louis to life. The Foundation is part of an alliance that helps meet this mission, which includes the National Park Service, Bi-State Development, Great Rivers Greenway, Jefferson National Parks Association, and the City of St. Louis. For more information, visit ArchPark.org.