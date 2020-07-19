



ST.LOUIS — The Gateway Arch Park Foundation concert series Blues at the Arch, presented by Emerson, returns for its fifth anniversary year – this time as a series of online events, with new performances every Friday in August. This popular end-of-summer celebration pays tribute to St. Louis’ storied blues history and showcases the talents of our hometown artists. Blues at the Arch, produced by the Gateway Arch Park Foundation in partnership with the National Blues Museum and the National Park Service, will stream free of charge on the Gateway Arch Park Foundation website, archpark.org, and @gatewayarchpark Facebook page. More information about the artist and concerts will be posted to the website and Facebook page as the event draws closer.

Blues at the Arch begins Friday, August 7, 2020. The entertainment schedule includes:

Friday, August 7: Uvee Hayes

Friday, August 14: Little Dylan

Friday, August 21: Kingdom Brothers

Friday, August 28: Carolyn Mason

“Emerson is proud to call St. Louis home and to continue to support Blues at the Arch in celebration of the music that makes this city so special,” said Dave Rabe, vice president of corporate social responsibility at Emerson. “Although this year’s event will take a different form, we at Emerson, along with the Gateway Arch Park Foundation and the National Blues Museum, are dedicated to bringing the community together virtually to enjoy the best of St. Louis blues music.”

“Blues at the Arch has become a beloved event for us each year, where we invite folks to relax and picnic in Gateway Arch National Park,” said Ryan McClure, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “While we wish we could gather in the same way this year, we look forward to sharing the love and experience of blues music with our community in a new way.”

“Blues music is the heart of our city,” said Erin Mahony, deputy director of the National Blues Museum. “We can’t wait for this opportunity to honor and share the history and future of blues in St. Louis!”

For more information about Blues at the Arch, visit archpark.org/bluesatthearch.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

About the National Blues Museum

The National Blues Museum is a non-profit organization located at the center of St. Louis’s convention and tourism district, the MX District, and is within walking distance of the iconic Gateway Arch, the home venues of the MLB’s St. Louis Cardinals and the NHL’s St. Louis Blues, and many other attractions and amenities. Voted as a top travel destination in 2016 by The New York Times, Smithsonian.com, and CNN, the National Blues Museum uses artifact-driven exhibits, live performances, and interactive galleries to perpetuate blues culture for future generations of artists, fans and historians. For more information, visit www.nationalbluesmuseum.org.

About Gateway Arch Park Foundation

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission to ensure that the Gateway Arch, its grounds, neighboring public space, and attractions are a vital, active, welcoming, well-supported resource to the community and nation for generations to come. The Foundation is part of an alliance that helps meet this mission, which includes the National Park Service, Bi-State Development, Great Rivers Greenway, Jefferson National Parks Association and the City of St. Louis. For more information, visit www.ArchPark.org.

