ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service (NPS) has announced the temporary closure of

Gateway Arch National Park, which includes the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse, beginning Wednesday, March 18 until further notice due to the evolving COVID-19 health situation.

The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is the park’s number one priority. NPS is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor this rapidly changing situation. When appropriate, Gateway Arch National Park will notify the public when it resumes full operations via traditional media, as well as online at nps.gov/jeff and gatewayarch.com and on social media (@GatewayArchNPS).

Article continues after sponsor message



Those who have pre-purchased Tram Ride to the Top and Documentary Movie tickets will

receive full refunds. For questions regarding ticketing, please email info@gatewayarch.com.

The Arch grounds remain open to provide the public healthy walking and biking options. When visiting a park, NPS urges the public to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.

Visitors can enjoy Gateway Arch National Park online by exploring online photo galleries at nps.gov/jeff and gatewayarch.com or by following the park’s social media channels.

More like this: