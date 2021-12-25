ST. LOUIS — Gateway Arch National Park celebrates the end of the holiday season as St. Louisans did in 1772 with the Twelfth Afternoon Ball in the Gateway Arch Visitor Center on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

The Twelfth Afternoon Ball recognizes the completion of the Twelve Days of Christmas, which leads to Mardi Gras. This year’s ball highlights popular music and dancing from 1772.

The Twelfth Afternoon Ball will feature live music from Dennis Stroughmatt et L’Espirit Creole and dancing by living history interpreters dressed in authentic 18th-century clothing. Food Historian Suzanne Corbett will display 18th-century French Creole holiday treats. This event is free and open to all ages. Visitors may drop in to observe at any time during the event.

“Celebrate the New Year with us by journeying back 250 years to 1772!” said Pam Sanfilippo, Program Manager, Museum Services & Interpretation, Gateway Arch National Park. “You, your family, and friends are invited to a historical holiday ball that you can’t experience anywhere else but at Gateway Arch National Park.”

No reservations are required. Event is free to attend and open to all ages.

Consistent with CDC recommendations, face coverings are required to be worn by everyone ages 2 and older in all federal buildings, regardless of vaccination status. All COVID-19 safety protocols can be found online at nps.gov/jeff.

ABOUT GATEWAY ARCH NATIONAL PARK: Gateway Arch National Park is located on the riverfront in downtown St. Louis. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Old Courthouse is currently closed. The park is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Most programs are FREE of charge and open to the public. Programs and events at the park are made possible by the generous support from park partners Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Jefferson National Parks Association, and Bi-State Development.

