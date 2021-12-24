ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service is reminding visitors of upcoming changes to Gateway Arch hours of operation during the holiday season. The Gateway Arch is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, but will be closed on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25, 2021, and on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, 2022. The Arch will close early at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 24 and Friday, December 31. (Hours are subject to change. Please check gatewayarch.com or nps.gov/jeff before your visit to confirm.)

The Gateway Arch National Park grounds are open year-round from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The Gateway Arch features the Tram Ride to the Top, the Museum at the Gateway Arch, the documentary film Monument to the Dream, The Arch Store and The Arch Café. Visitors must enter the monument at the west entrance plaza, which faces the Old Courthouse; the Arch legs are exits only. Entrance to the visitor center and museum is free. All visitors must pass through an airport-style security checkpoint to get to the lower level of the Arch facility. Parking is available at the Stadium East Garage, located at 200 S. Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102.

The Tram Ride to the Top of the Arch sells out early and often. Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase their tram ride tickets in advance at gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets and should arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of their scheduled tram time. For more information, visit nps.gov/jeff or gatewayarch.com or call 877-982-1410.

Consistent with CDC recommendations, face coverings are required to be worn by everyone ages 2 and older in all federal buildings, regardless of vaccination status. All COVID-19 safety protocols can be found online at nps.gov/jeff.

ABOUT GATEWAY ARCH NATIONAL PARK: Gateway Arch National Park is located on the riverfront in downtown St. Louis. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Old Courthouse is currently closed. The park is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Most programs are FREE of charge and open to the public. Programs and events at the park are made possible by the generous support from park partners

