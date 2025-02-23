ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Apprenticeship Hub has reached a major milestone, enrolling its 390th apprentice, exceeding the halfway point toward its goal of 750 apprentices. This achievement highlights the Hub’s mission to enhance career opportunities and address workforce needs in education, healthcare, and bioscience throughout the St. Louis region.

Launched in 2022 with funding from the U.S. Department of Labor, the Gateway Apprenticeship Hub connects individuals to sustainable career pathways through Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs) in the healthcare, bioscience, and education fields. The Hub focuses on meeting workforce needs and has been particularly successful in recruiting participants for its education programs, which account for approximately 63% of all apprentices. Given the increasing number of vacancies in education roles, this trend is especially encouraging to employers.

“Every apprentice is an investment in the future of our community,” said Rebecca Ryan, grant manager of Gateway Apprenticeship Hub. “These programs empower individuals, strengthen industries, and support the economic vitality of our region.”

Tony Bishop, an apprentice enrolled in LIV Sober Living, shared how the program transformed his life. “My role as an apprentice has given me a leg to stand on as a productive member of society. I understand that a recovering addict’s ultimate weapon is another recovering addict; thus, WE impact one another.”

Employers also recognize the benefits of these programs. Debbie Pfeiffer, assistant to the center director of Washington University’s McDonnell Genome Institute, praised the program’s impact. “They’re filling employment gaps and are gaining the laboratory skills, knowledge, and experience needed to build a long-term career path for themselves in the biotechnology field. The McDonnell Genome Institute and the labs at Washington University School of Medicine look forward to future collaboration with The Gateway Apprenticeship Hub.”

With a goal of enrolling 750 apprentices by 2026, the Gateway Apprenticeship Hub is driving workforce growth while building a stronger, more inclusive future for the St. Louis metro area.

For more information about the Gateway Apprenticeship Hub and its apprenticeship programs, please visit GatewayApprenticeshipHub.com or email GatewayApprenticeshipHub@madisoncountyil.gov.

