SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Fair Grandstand will open gates at 6 p.m. – two hours early – to accommodate the Megan Moroney concert crowd on Sunday, August 10. The event start time remains the same at 8 p.m.

“We love the energy and excitement of a sold-out show,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair manager. “With thousands of people funneling in, allowing a little extra time to get everyone through the gates will help things flow smoothly.”

Concert goers are reminded to

Arrive early

Have your digital ticket downloaded before you get to the Fairgrounds

Travel light to get through the security line quickly

Article continues after sponsor message

The concert pre-show party will start at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for this pre-show event are still available on Ticketmaster.com. Pre-show ticket holders are the first to be let on to the track. Note: Concert ticket is required for purchase of pre-show ticket.

Just announced, Hunter Flynn will take the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage at 7 p.m. to entertain guests as they make their way into the Grandstand for the evening’s concert.

The 2025 Illinois State Fair runs August 7 through 17 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

More like this: