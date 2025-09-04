EAST ST. LOUIS – The week two football game between Gasden County of Havana, Fla., and East St. Louis, set for Saturday night at Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium, was abruptly cancelled by Gasden County of Wednesday.

The game was set to be the climax of the annual Gateway Football Scholars Classic, with Lift For Life Academy set to play Cahokia in the first game of the doubleheader. That game has now been reset for 4 p.m on Saturday at Brien Field in Cahokia.

It wasn't known why the Jaguars, currently 0-1, and ranked 47th in the state of Florida, according to MaxPreps, cancelled the game, nor is it known if Gasden will forfeit the game to the Flyers

It was set to be East Side's home opener, which have now been pushed back to Sept. 26, in their Southwestern Conference opener against Belleville West. Gasden County's net game is set for Sept. 12 against Douglas, Ga. Coffee.

The Flyers are set to play next Friday night at Bishop Gorman Catholic in Las Vegas, another national power, in a 9 p.m. kickoff St. Louis time. The Gaels are currently ranked number one in Nevada, and will provide another stern test for East Side.

The Flyers lost their opener las Thursday to Bergen Catholic of Oeadell, N.J. 23-22 on a last-minute touchdown and two-point conversion. Gorman is currently 2-0, and will play Highland, Utah. Lone Park this week at home.

