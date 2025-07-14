EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Art Fair is Sept. 26-28. This is another of the series of profiles on participating artists.

Artist #1



Artist Name: Gary Rondeau



Medium: Jewelry



Artist Statement:

"My work starts from a simple idea — what happens when you treat metal like paper? I take traditional paper working techniques and translate them into metalwork, pushing the boundaries of both forms. Origami has been a passion of mine since I was young, and translating the techniques into metal has driven my art.

"Origami is at the same time very artistic and very logical, drawing on both sides of the brain. I think jewelry is inevitably a tactile art form. It should invite touch. It should inspire and fascinate and tell a story. Art jewelry should not only look good, it should make people wonder how it was made and what skills went into it."

Artist #2



Artist Name: David Hasty



Medium: Photography



Artist Statement:

"The bulk of my collection is nature and landscape prints with a blend of natural abstracts and abstract. I offer my prints in a variety of sizes from 5x7’s to 12x18’s at a competitive price range, affordable to both beginners and serious collectors of artwork. I also offer larger prints framed in repurposed wooden window frames with a unique finish at a price range between $260 and $325.

"Each art venue I participate in is always a pleasure, and I continue to learn from each experience. It’s not always about the sale but the connection with people and the stories that are told and how people relate. If my work encourages and inspires someone, it leaves me with a great sense of pride knowing I’ve done my job correctly. I believe it is our responsibility as artists to pass along our knowledge to a new generation of budding artists."

Artist #3

Artist Name: Eli Gosney



Medium: Mixed Media



Artist Statement:

Mixed Media Mental Health Artwork

