WOODSTOCK – Gary Rabine says because of his support for individual liberty and self-governance, he is compelled to add his companies to the list of businesses participating in the Job Creators Network (JCN) lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate on companies with 100 or more employees.

The Job Creators Network (JCN), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, today filed a lawsuit in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit against the Biden Administration to block the implementation of its vaccine mandate on small businesses.

“These mandates are an assault on our freedoms and an attack on working people,” Rabine, a JCN Founding Board Member, said. “If we do nothing, these mandates will stand. I cannot sit by and do nothing. We must stand up for our rights as Americans or risk losing our freedom in the name of security.

“It is not just the Biden Administration. Look at what is happening here in Illinois where the Legislature and the Governor are trying to take away the right of conscience. It is time we all stopped standing on the sidelines and fight to preserve the freedoms guaranteed to us in our Constitution.”

The lead plaintiffs in the lawsuit include:

The Rabine Group of Companies (Gary Rabine, Founder)

Lawrence Transportation Company (Eric Lawrence, CEO)

Guy Chemical Company (Guy Berkebile, President)

Independent Bakers Association (Nicholas Pyle, President)

Terri Mitchell, Employee of Guy Chemical Company

Rabine said he is joining the lawsuit to protect the rights of his employees.

“Many of our employees have been with us for decades and are like family,” Rabine said. “They do their jobs efficiently and competently and they do not deserve the fate being handed to them by the Biden Administration. It was OK for our employees to go to work during the worst days of the pandemic, but now they won’t be allowed to go to work unless they get the vaccine? This is an affront to the men and women who went to work every day to keep our country going during the pandemic.”

