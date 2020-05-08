EDWARDSVILLE - Babe Ruth was the famed “Sultan of Swat,” and knocked out 714 home runs in his legendary Major League Baseball career from 1914 through 1935.

Today, there aren’t many who remembered Gary Niebur’s ability to swat home runs at the plate, but Steve Porter, a retired Hall of Fame sports writer, said Gary was indeed a home run hitter and like Babe Ruth, struggled on the bases. Porter said when he started his sports writing career, he watched Niebur crack several home runs in his baseball career, which ended at Lewis and Clark Community College. “He looked like the Babe at the plate and when he ran around the bases,” Porter said.

What Gary most known for was how he cracked home runs with the City of Edwardsville and Edwardsville YMCA, impacting thousands of lives.

Gary died this past Saturday and Thursday, there was a long procession and salute to the former Edwardsville CEO and Edwardsville mayor.

Now, there are some difficult footsteps for the City of Edwardsville, the Edwardsville YMCA and the Niebur family to fill.

Andrew Niebur, his only son, spoke openly of his love and appreciation for his dad this week.

Andrew said the Niebur family was so thankful for the support of everyone and the large turnout on the streets of Edwardsville for his dad's funeral procession on Thursday.

“If the pandemic hadn’t been going on he would have had a large visitation,” Andrew said. “The family has heard from so many people.”

“Dad gave his heart to the city and the YMCA,” Andrew Niebur said. “I think what dad was most proud of with the YMCA was the financial assistance program that has been mentioned in news articles. He was more proud of the financial assistance program than anything else at the YMCA.”

Andrew said his dad didn’t talk to much about his athletic career, but said his dad was really proud of playing at LCCC and American Legion baseball. When LeClaire Field in Edwardsville was restored, he said that was also a very proud moment for his dad.

Andrew said his dad appreciated his mother so much and always thanked her for everything she did with his children and to assist him as he paved the way for the City of Edwardsville and the Edwardsville YMCA for success.

Andrew said his father was close to so many people that they shared in the grief of losing him. Andrew added that his father was so personable they couldn’t go anywhere - the store, a Cardinal game, anywhere - without his dad coming into contact with someone he knew.

One story Andrew relayed involved the janitor of the YMCA.

Once there was a big meeting involving the entire Y staff and there was a seat open next to his dad.

“My dad invited the janitor to sit with him for the duration of the meeting,” Andrew said. “The next day, I saw the janitor and he stopped and told me the story. He was so impressed the CEO of the YMCA would have the janitor sit next to him. It meant so much to him. That instance was typical of my dad.”

Andrew said his father was an excellent role model for all his children.

“I am very thankful I had him as a father,” Andrew concluded. “He was just an incredible guy.”