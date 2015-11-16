DEKALB - Godfrey resident and Northern Illinois University College of Law alum Gary C. Pinter (2007) has been honored as a “40 under 40” attorney by The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin. He is a partner in the Edwardsville law office of Heyl Royster P.C.

The Law Bulletin Publishing company conducts the 40 under 40 survey annually to determine who they believe are the “up and coming” young attorneys in Illinois under the age of 40. Forty attorneys are chosen - from hundreds of nominations each year - based on professional achievements, passion, and a desire to help the community.

Pinter was excited to be recognized with the 40 under 40 commendation.

"It's an honor to be included in such a prestigious group of talented and esteemed lawyers and it is a high point in my legal career thus far," he said. "What I like most about practicing law and what I believe is the most significant thing I have accomplished thus far is the opportunity to assist clients with resolving what is a stressful time in their lives and being able to do so with favorable results consistently and ethically.

"It's truly a great day when my firm's clients are happy, can put a lawsuit in the past and I was an integral part in bringing about the result."

Pinter grew up along the Illinois River valley, albeit up in north central Illinois (Spring Valley). His wife is from Jerseyville.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I met her in undergrad at SIU-C," Pinter said. "After my service in the U.S. Army and law school at Northern, we came back down to this area and reside in Godfrey. We plan on being in the River Bend area from here on out."

Pinter said h decided to practice law because he wanted to continue to serve others in a "significant and meaningful way," but at the same time, "have the flexibility to be home more in the future with my family."

"It was a tough choice to leave the Army, but I think a good one for my family," he said. "Life, limb, sweat and blood are always at the forefront when we reflect and honor our servicemen and women, but significant time away from family and friends (year in and year out) is another selfless sacrifice inherent in their duties as professionals that we should always remember and be thankful for," he said. "They are and always will be my heroes."

Gary practices in a variety of areas of civil tort litigation in both Illinois and Missouri including the defense of matters involving asbestos and toxic torts, products liability, premises liability, trucking and transportation claims, and professional liability. As a partner in the Edwardsville office of Heyl Royster P.C., Gary has played a key role in the firm's efforts to implement legislative changes related to laws governing Worker's Compensation claims and the impact on employers.

Learn more about Gary’s practice at: www.heylroyster.com/

Northern Illinois University College of Law has been named a top law school nationally for diversity, value, and careers in public interest/government service. NIU Law provides unique opportunities for its students, beginning with its highly accomplished faculty who are personally invested in the success of every student throughout their professional lives. Although many alumni serve as public interest attorneys, prosecutors, defenders, elected officials, and judges, they are equally prepared for careers as solo practitioners or lawyers in multinational firms.

For more information on NIU Law, go online at www.niu.edu/law.

More like this: