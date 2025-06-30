EDWARDSVILLE — Gary and Karen Cain of rural Edwardsville marked their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13, celebrating a milestone that began with their marriage at the Bible Center Church in Charleston, Illinois.

The couple wed in 1975, with the ceremony officiated by the late Rev. Todd Taylor of Alton. Over the years, Gary Cain has built a diverse career, retiring as a counselor from Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto. He also served as a principal at Western Military Academy's Lower School in Alton and worked as an FBI special agent in New Orleans, Louisiana. He continues to substitute teach at Civic Memorial High School and participates in the Bethalto Rotary Club.

Karen Cain is a retired teacher from the Alton School District. She currently serves as organist and pianist at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel and Edwardsville First Baptist Church. Additionally, she is an active member of the Alton Carillon Guild and performs carillon concerts at the Gordon Moore Rose Garden during the summer months.

The couple has two daughters, Dr. Stacy Moody of Edwardsville and Stephanie Smith of Mountain Brook, Alabama, along with their families.

To honor their parents’ anniversary, the family gathered for a vacation in Rosemary Beach, Florida.

