Couples names: Gary & Deanna Huntsman

City: Bethalto

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: April 3, 2012

Date married: April 3, 2021

What makes your relationship special? We have been best of friends since day 1! With almost 11 years we have been through just about it all ups and downs, sick and healthy, happy and sad, and everything in between!

Share a memory you have made together: Some of our favorite memories involve family vacations and taking our daughter to the beach for her first time.