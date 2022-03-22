BETHALTO – The Civic Memorial High School girls soccer team improved their season record to 2-2 after a huge 8-0 win over Litchfield. It was the Eagles’ home opener and came after back-to-back 5-1 losses.

“It’s a confidence booster for sure,” CM head coach Eric Zyung after the big win.

“In the Metro Cup we played some good teams, and Litchfield is a good team as well.”

The pair of 5-1 losses came against Columbia and Freeburg last week.

The Eagles can forget all about that though because they netted eight unanswered goals.

Scoring five of those was sophomore forward Abrianna Garrett. It only took her 55 seconds to break the tie and take the early 1-0 lead. Four minutes later she hit the post and was denied her second.

Freshman midfielder Avery Huddleston scored the next goal in the 7th minute to double the lead.

Garrett was just getting started. In the 16th minute, she scored undoubtedly the best goal of the bunch. She cut back to her left foot to beat a defender and curled the ball into the top corner from right inside the 18-yard box to make it 3-0.

Three minutes later she nailed the crossbar. She wrapped up her hattrick in the 22nd minute to make it 4-0. Her other two goals came in the 26th and 39th minute to give her team a 6-0 lead headed into halftime.

Her five-goal performance boosts her to seven total on the season which leads the St. Louis area.

The second half saw two more goals scored for CM from freshman Brooke Harris found the net in the 42nd minute and Aubrey Voyles scored not even two minutes later to make it the final score of 8-0.

Senior goalkeeper Kaylyn Aiello started the game for CM and played the entire first half. She was awarded the first shutout of the season.

The Eagles should be able to ride this momentum heading into their next game on Wednesday, March 23. CM will travel to Wood River Sports Complex to take on the Oilers at 4:15 p.m.

