DANVILLE - Hayden Garner, Logan Bogard and Braden Arview drove in all the runs needed in the third inning, while Andrew Wieneke threw a complete game, striking out five as Alton Post 126's senior American Legion baseball team won its first game of their final regular season tournament of the year over the host Danville team 3-2 Friday afternoon at Danville.

Alton is in its final regular season games of the summer season as manager Doug Booten's club prepares for the District 22 tournament, that begins early next week and will be the first step towards the Legion World Series next month.

The Legionnaires scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the third, while Danville countered with a pair of runs in the sixth, which turned out to be all the scoring in the game.

Garner and Bogard were the only two Alton players to have a hit and RBI in the game, while Luke Parmentier and Max Ontis also had hits and Arview had the other RBI for the Legionnaires. On the mound, Wieneke went all the way, allowing two runs, both earned, on four hits, walking two and fanning five to gain the win for Alton.

The Legionnaires continued play in the tournament on Friday evening and will complete play on Saturday and Sunday to conclude their regular season. The District 22 playoffs begin Tuesday at various sites around the district and are set to conclude on Thursday. The Fifth Division tournament will be played in Harrisburg July 22-24, with the Illinois state Legion tournament set for Aviston July 27-31. The Great Lakes regional tournament will be played Aug. 3-7 in Midland, Mich., with the Legion World Series scheduled for Aug. 11-17 at its traditional home of Shelby, N.C.

Alton's junior team will also play this weekend in a best-of-three series against host Valmeyer after all the other district junior teams dropped out of the postseason. The first two games will be played in Valmeyer on Saturday, with a third and deciding game set for Sunday, if necessary. Both teams will advance to the Fifth Division tournament in Steeleville, set for July 22-24, but before that, Alton will play Jerseyville in a doubleheader Monday evening at Jerseyville, with game times being 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The junior state tournament, which will conclude the season for Alton, is set for Pete Schumacher Field in Trenton July 28-31.

