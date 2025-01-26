There’s something magical about a simple, home-cooked meal that brings everyone together. This garlic herb chicken, paired with creamy cauliflower-potato purée and crisp charred asparagus, is one of those dishes. Its comforting flavors and hearty balance make it perfect for unwinding after a long day or sharing stories with loved ones. Easy to prepare yet elegant on the plate, it’s a reminder that the best meals are often the simplest, made with love and shared with joy.

Ingredients:

For the Chicken:
  • 5 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 2 tsp dried thyme (or 2 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
For the Cauliflower-Potato Purée:
  • 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
  • 4 medium Yukon Gold or Russet potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 1/3 cup heavy cream (or milk for a lighter option)
  • 4 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Salt and pepper to taste
For the Asparagus:
  • 2 bunches asparagus, trimmed
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Instructions:

Prepare the Chicken:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. Rub the chicken breasts with olive oil, minced garlic, smoked paprika, thyme, salt, and pepper.
  3. Heat a large oven-safe skillet (or two skillets) over medium-high heat. Sear the chicken breasts for 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown.
  4. Transfer the skillet(s) to the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

Make the Cauliflower-Potato Purée:

  1. Boil the cauliflower florets and cubed potatoes together in a large pot of salted water until both are very tender, about 15 minutes.
  2. Drain well and transfer to a blender or food processor. Add the heavy cream, butter, and garlic, and blend until smooth and creamy. (For a chunkier texture, mash with a potato masher.)
  3. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Keep warm until serving.

Cook the Asparagus:

  1. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the asparagus and sauté in batches for 2-3 minutes.
  2. Add the minced garlic, crushed red pepper flakes (if using), and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook for another 2-3 minutes until the asparagus is tender but still crisp.
  3. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese (optional) before serving.

To Serve:

  • Spoon the cauliflower-potato purée onto each plate as the base.
  • Top with one chicken breast (sliced or whole).
  • Arrange the charred asparagus on the side for a balanced and elegant plate.

This adjustment ensures a rich, comforting purée with the creaminess of cauliflower and the heartiness of potatoes to round out the meal for five!

