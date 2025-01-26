Garlic Herb Chicken with Cauliflower-Potato Purée and Charred Asparagus Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. There’s something magical about a simple, home-cooked meal that brings everyone together. This garlic herb chicken, paired with creamy cauliflower-potato purée and crisp charred asparagus, is one of those dishes. Its comforting flavors and hearty balance make it perfect for unwinding after a long day or sharing stories with loved ones. Easy to prepare yet elegant on the plate, it’s a reminder that the best meals are often the simplest, made with love and shared with joy. Ingredients: For the Chicken: 5 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

3 tbsp olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp dried thyme (or 2 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped)

Salt and pepper to taste For the Cauliflower-Potato Purée: 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets

4 medium Yukon Gold or Russet potatoes, peeled and cubed

1/3 cup heavy cream (or milk for a lighter option)

4 tbsp unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

Salt and pepper to taste For the Asparagus: 2 bunches asparagus, trimmed

2 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese (optional) Instructions: Prepare the Chicken: Preheat oven to 375°F. Rub the chicken breasts with olive oil, minced garlic, smoked paprika, thyme, salt, and pepper. Heat a large oven-safe skillet (or two skillets) over medium-high heat. Sear the chicken breasts for 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown. Transfer the skillet(s) to the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Make the Cauliflower-Potato Purée: Boil the cauliflower florets and cubed potatoes together in a large pot of salted water until both are very tender, about 15 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a blender or food processor. Add the heavy cream, butter, and garlic, and blend until smooth and creamy. (For a chunkier texture, mash with a potato masher.) Season with salt and pepper to taste. Keep warm until serving. Cook the Asparagus: Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the asparagus and sauté in batches for 2-3 minutes. Add the minced garlic, crushed red pepper flakes (if using), and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook for another 2-3 minutes until the asparagus is tender but still crisp. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese (optional) before serving. To Serve: Spoon the cauliflower-potato purée onto each plate as the base.

Top with one chicken breast (sliced or whole).

Arrange the charred asparagus on the side for a balanced and elegant plate. This adjustment ensures a rich, comforting purée with the creaminess of cauliflower and the heartiness of potatoes to round out the meal for five!