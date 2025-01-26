Garlic Herb Chicken with Cauliflower-Potato Purée and Charred Asparagus
There’s something magical about a simple, home-cooked meal that brings everyone together. This garlic herb chicken, paired with creamy cauliflower-potato purée and crisp charred asparagus, is one of those dishes. Its comforting flavors and hearty balance make it perfect for unwinding after a long day or sharing stories with loved ones. Easy to prepare yet elegant on the plate, it’s a reminder that the best meals are often the simplest, made with love and shared with joy.
Ingredients:
For the Chicken:
- 5 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tsp smoked paprika
- 2 tsp dried thyme (or 2 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped)
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the Cauliflower-Potato Purée:
- 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
- 4 medium Yukon Gold or Russet potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 1/3 cup heavy cream (or milk for a lighter option)
- 4 tbsp unsalted butter
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the Asparagus:
- 2 bunches asparagus, trimmed
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
Instructions:
Prepare the Chicken:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Rub the chicken breasts with olive oil, minced garlic, smoked paprika, thyme, salt, and pepper.
- Heat a large oven-safe skillet (or two skillets) over medium-high heat. Sear the chicken breasts for 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown.
- Transfer the skillet(s) to the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
Make the Cauliflower-Potato Purée:
- Boil the cauliflower florets and cubed potatoes together in a large pot of salted water until both are very tender, about 15 minutes.
- Drain well and transfer to a blender or food processor. Add the heavy cream, butter, and garlic, and blend until smooth and creamy. (For a chunkier texture, mash with a potato masher.)
- Season with salt and pepper to taste. Keep warm until serving.
Cook the Asparagus:
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the asparagus and sauté in batches for 2-3 minutes.
- Add the minced garlic, crushed red pepper flakes (if using), and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook for another 2-3 minutes until the asparagus is tender but still crisp.
- Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese (optional) before serving.
To Serve:
- Spoon the cauliflower-potato purée onto each plate as the base.
- Top with one chicken breast (sliced or whole).
- Arrange the charred asparagus on the side for a balanced and elegant plate.
This adjustment ensures a rich, comforting purée with the creaminess of cauliflower and the heartiness of potatoes to round out the meal for five!
