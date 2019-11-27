COLLINSVILLE - If You Plant It, They Will Come…A Plan to Attract Birds; i.e. Gardening for the Birds. Not just a program with a plant list but a thoughtful way to incorporate birds, and all their joy, into your garden. Join Peggy Doty, University of Illinois Extension Educator, to consider not only the bird’s needs but also the needs of you, your family, children or grandchildren, pets, and of course the current plants in your garden.

This program will be presented live via the Skype webinar system on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. at locations across the state. You can attend locally at the Collinsville or Waterloo U of I Extension office locations. To register to attend at 1 Regency Plaza Drive, Suite 200, Collinsville, or 901 Illinois Avenue, Waterloo, e-mail Sarah Ruth at ruth1@illinois.edu or call (618) 344-4230. Registration is free and handouts will be provided. There will be a question/answer period following the presentation.

The University of Illinois Extension offers equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to attend this event, please call (618) 344-4230.

