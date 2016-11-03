Besides the Thursday morning announcement of a contract extension for Mike Matheny, the St. Louis Cardinals have also confirmed the team will exercise their option for pitcher Jaime Garcia.

For the first time since 2011, Garcia was able to make 30 starts and throw over 170 innings for the team as he went 10-13 with a 4.67 ERA in 2016.

“It’d be pretty cool to come back here,” said Garcia after the last game of the season. “I have some great friends here, but I understand it’s a business and whatever they’ve got, I’ll be more than happy.”

Only five left-handers in the National League had more starts than Garica last year, however, fatigue affected Jaime down the stretch as four of his last six starts were 4.0 innings or less.

By exercising the $12 million option, the Cardinals now have the flexibility to bring Garcia back or explore any potential trade partners this off-season.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI