(Busch Stadium) Greg Garcia has come to the plate 15 times this season for the St. Louis Cardinals. He’s reached base in 11 of those appearances.

“Just try to take good at-bats every time I’m out there,” he shared after going 2-3 in Sunday’s win. “I feel like I’m in a really good spot with my swing and my approach. I’m seeing the ball well. It’s just going out there and competing and just doing the best I can.”

Despite his success at the plate, Garcia was still feeling bad about his fielding error in the 4th inning. Not for himself, but for teammate Michael Wacha.

“You gotta make that play,” he said. “Wacha was cruising there and I feel real bad about that. Things like that always seem to come back and haunt you, especially at the Major League level. You can’t give good teams extra outs like that. I feel bad for Wach, he pitched a heck of a game, but like I said, the most important thing is just winning.”

The start was just the second of the season for Garcia, who last year had only 87 plate appearances with the Cardinals but still led the team with nine pinch-hits (9-26, .346). Having limited at-bats again this season, he’s drawing from that experience.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think last year helped out a lot,” said Garcia. “I was kind of in that similar role. I don’t want to say–I definitely don’t have it all figured out, but I have an idea of how to keep myself ready–especially when I’m not playing every day. I feel like I can do a pretty good job with that. That’s my role on the team right now and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Accepting and performing in that role has been valuable for St. Louis and it should at least factor into the decision the team will be making soon in regards to opening a roster spot for the returning Ruben Tejada.

“I guess they’ll creep in,” admitted Garcia on thoughts of what could happen. “At the end of the day…we’re gonna do what’s best for the Cardinals. I mean, they don’t owe me anything. They don’t anybody else anything. It’s about winning up here and the best 25 are going to be up here.”

But at least he’s put his best foot forward.

“Yeah, but a lot of guys have, too,” Garcia pointed out. “They’re in a tough spot–that’s a compliment to everyone else. Everyone’s doing their job, everyone’s playing well. It’s going to be a tough decision.”

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports