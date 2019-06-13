Burns Pitches Two Good Innings, Gets RBI Double as Under-16 Tigers Defeat Jersey 5-0

By COLIN FEENEY

EDWARDSVILLE – Gannon Burns struck out four in two innings pitched, and also helped himself with an RBI double as the Edwardsville under-16 team defeated Jersey 5-0 in a summer game played Tuesday at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Tiger pitching was strong throughout the game, with two shutout innings from Mason Taylor, who also struck out four in the game, while Jake Ziolkowski kept the Panthers scoreless in one inning of work.

“I think everyone did well last night,” said Tigers under-16 coach Mike Sabatino. “Everyone competed well, the bats are starting to wake up a little bit, and the guys are competing well.”

Burns’ RBI double, as well as the pitching staff’s performance on the evening, was the highlight of the game for Edwardsville. And as the weather becomes warmer and more cooperative, Sabatino believes that the team will develop a routine that will prove positive.

“As the weather gets nicer, we’re starting to get into more of a routine,” Sabatino said. “We’ve just got to stay confident and consistent. If we can do that, we’ll be just fine.”

