CHICAGO— New Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) administrative rules now require all casinos statewide to conduct mandatory human trafficking recognition training, develop, document and implement human trafficking training and reporting procedures, and post human trafficking awareness notices.

“Human traffickers often target casinos and hospitality venues to conduct their illegal activities,” said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. “By adopting mandatory human trafficking recognition training, establishing minimum requirements for that training and requiring casino operators to implement appropriate reporting and signage protocols, the IGB, while working in partnership with the Illinois State Police (ISP) and other law enforcement agencies, is taking meaningful steps to combat these heinous crimes.”

“Human trafficking is one of the most underreported and under-identified crimes,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Because human trafficking can come in many forms and can happen almost anywhere, it is important to train people working in industries targeted by human traffickers to recognize the signs so they can report the crimes and help save lives.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Casino Rule 3000.175 is now effective, following the May 2, 2025, approval from the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR).

The new rule includes the following requirements:

All casino employees must complete annual human trafficking training with their initial training being completed within the first three months from the start of their employment. This training will include information on what makes an individual susceptible to human trafficking, the different types of human trafficking, red flags that indicate trafficking as well as agencies that provide services to victims of trafficking. Each gaming licensee must maintain records reflecting this requirement.

Casinos must establish and implement employee procedures for documenting, reporting, and responding to suspected instances of human trafficking within gaming and non-gaming areas. Casinos must also provide copies of human trafficking curriculum and protocols to the IGB Administrator.

Casinos must post human trafficking awareness notices with hotline telephone numbers and other important information including where to seek help or report instances of trafficking. Notices must be placed in bathrooms, near public entrances, and in other visible locations, consistent with notices developed by the Illinois Department of Human Services in compliance with the Human Trafficking Resource Center Notice Act (775 ILCS 50/10).

The full rule is available here.

The IGB is the regulatory and law enforcement agency responsible for maintaining the integrity and safety of Illinois gaming. Illinois is home to 17 casinos, approximately 9,000 licensed video gaming locations, and 14 active, approved sportsbooks.

More like this: