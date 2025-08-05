CHICAGO— The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) adopted new rules that expand existing restrictions on advertising, marketing and promotions for licensed casino, video gaming, and sports wagering operators including a ban on advertising on college campuses and new requirements to protect the public, especially young people and problem gamblers.

“By adopting these measures, the IGB is building upon existing regulations to implement additional safeguards and standards that further protect the public and encourage responsible gambling habits,” said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. “These regulations provide for clear, consistent, ethical, and transparent advertising and marketing guidelines for all casino, video gaming, and sports wagering operations under IGB jurisdiction.”

While previous IGB rules placed restrictions on advertising and promotional content which included prohibitions against false or misleading claims and other restrictions, the new rules go farther to ensure advertisements are not placed in locations where they are likely to be seen by underage or vulnerable populations. The expanded rules also require operators to maintain advertising records and include prominent, responsible gaming messages in advertising, marketing and promotions.

After assessing the advertising and marketing rules for sports wagering adopted in 2020, the IGB determined that those limitations apply equally to video gaming and casinos. The IGB further determined to enhance the existing rules to best assure an ethical advertising environment that restricts enticements to minors and those with gambling problems.

The revised advertising and marketing rules which expanded and codified practices for all gambling segments under IGB jurisdiction are now effective, following a public notice and comment period, the May 13, 2025 approval from the Illinois General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR), and publication by the Secretary of State in the Illinois Register Issue 31 on August 1, 2025.

The rules feature requirements for Illinois operators including:

Prohibition from having advertisements or promotions published, aired, broadcast, displayed, or distributed on any college or university campus, or college or university media outlets such as college or university newspapers and radio or television broadcasts, or any sports venues used primarily for college and university events.

Prohibition from depicting college or university students, colleges or universities, or college or university settings.

Retention of copies of all advertising and marketing materials including a log of when and how those materials have been published, aired, displayed, or distributed.

Allowing patrons the option to unsubscribe or opt out of advertising, marketing or promotional materials. Additionally, operators should comply with any patron request to unsubscribe or opt out of receiving materials as soon as practicable.

Prohibition on entering into agreements with third parties to conduct advertising or marketing on behalf of, or to the benefit of, the Illinois operator when compensation is dependent upon, or related to, the volume or outcome of wagers.

Include problem gambling text as determined by the Illinois Department of Human Services in all advertising and marketing materials.

The full text of the new rules can be found below:

Casino: The following adopted rules(s) have recently been published in the Illinois Register:

Video Gaming: The following adopted rules(s) have recently been published in the Illinois Register:

Sports Wagering: The following adopted rules(s) have recently been published in the Illinois Register:

The IGB is the regulatory and law enforcement agency that oversees and protects the integrity and safety of all licensed Illinois casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering in the state. Illinois is home to 17 casinos, approximately 9,000 licensed video gaming locations, and 14 active, approved sportsbooks.

