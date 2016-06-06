GRAFTON - It is “Game On” in Grafton with a new sports-bar establishment at 1505 W. Main St.

The new business – Game On Bar & Grill - will feature multiple televisions for those who want to watch the games or sport of the day and has a décor that lends itself to outdoor sports.

The bar/restaurant is located where the old Wild Goose restaurant/bar was in located. There is a soft opening at the location today and Tuesday and a grand opening on June 10 and 11. The business will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 or close every day.

Smoked meats will be the specialty of the restaurant and it should be a niche that fits within Grafton restaurant circles.

“We love the location and the building,” Elisa Ayres, one of the owners, said. “We think it has great potential.”

Ayres said the business should offer smoked meats second to none.

“We are going to do a lot of daily specials with smoked or grilled foods,” she said. “We have Pony Shoes, smoked pulled pork, smoked chicken, smoked briskets, and hamburgers with different cheeses smothered in sidewinder potatoes.”

Ayres said overall the menu is wide ranging and should offer a little of something for everyone who visits.

Ayres has had an interesting career, starting as a school teacher in the Alton system for about 10 years. She and her husband plan on eventually starting a general store within a few years in Grafton.

Darran, Elisa’s husband, was born and raised in Grafton. She said both of them simply love the community.

The new sports bar establishment will have a large smoker in back for the barbecue items. On Friday and Saturday nights, there will be musical entertainment. She said acts are booked through June and July.

“We love being right on the river,” Ayres said.

For more, call the business at 618-786-3500 or visit the establishment at 1505 W. Main St. in Grafton.

