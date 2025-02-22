ALTON - In the United States, about 2.5 million adults meet the criteria for severe gambling disorder, and another 5-8 million have mild or moderate problems, according to the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).

The NCPG also estimates that the annual national social cost of problem gambling is $14 billion. Some of these costs include gambling-related criminal justice and health care spending, as well as job loss, bankruptcy, and other consequences.

With the proliferation of gambling continuing to increase every year, the Psychological Services department at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, in collaboration with Chestnut Health Systems, is hosting an upcoming “lunch & learn” program for individuals to learn more about this important issue and how to recognize the signs of problem gambling.

The program will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Psychological Services department group training room at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center (1 St. Anthony’s Way, Alton).

The “lunch and learn” session is free, and lunch will be provided, but registration is required due to limited seating.



Registration can be completed by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/national-gambling-disorder-screening-day-lunch-learn-tickets-1228520982329?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Mental health professionals will provide valuable information and resources to help attendees understand the impact of gambling disorder. This event is ideal for health care professionals, community members, or someone personally affected by gambling.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, gambling involves taking a risk on an unclear outcome or event by risking something of value (usually money) with the intent of trying to win an item of higher value.

Gambling disorder is identified by a pattern of repeated and ongoing betting and wagering that continues despite creating multiple problems in several areas of an individual’s life.

Article continues after sponsor message

Individuals in any age group may suffer from gambling disorder. Those who suffer from gambling disorder have trouble controlling gambling. Individuals, families, and society may be affected by gambling disorder.



About 85% of U.S. adults have gambled at least once in their lives and 60% of U.S. adults have gambled within the past year. The risk of gambling addiction increased by 30% in three years after the Supreme Court legalized sports betting in 2018.

Gambling addiction can affect people of all ages, genders, and socioeconomic groups. However, some groups may be more at risk, including Native Americans, Asians, African Americans, and Hispanics.

Even more so, problem gambling is more common among people living alone.

The American Psychiatric Association states that a diagnosis of gambling disorder requires at least four of the following during the past year: Frequent thoughts about gambling (such as reliving past gambling or planning future gambling)

Need to gamble with increasing amounts to achieve the desired excitement.

Repeated unsuccessful efforts to control, cut back on or stop gambling.

Restlessness or irritability when trying to cut down or stop gambling.

Gambling when trying to escape from problems or negative mood or stress.

After losing an item of value by gambling, feeling the need to continue to get even. (This is referred to as "chasing" one's losses.)

Often gambling when feeling distressed.

After losing money gambling, often returning to get even. (This is referred to as "chasing" one's losses.)

Lying to hide the extent of gambling involvement.

Losing important opportunities such as a job or school achievements or close relationships due to gambling.

Relying on others to help with money problems caused by gambling

People with gambling disorder can have periods where symptoms subside. Gambling may not seem to be problematic during periods that are between those of more severe symptoms.

Younger age and male gender may be risk factors but symptoms for gambling disorder could begin at any age. Men are more likely to start gambling at a younger age compared to women, but women can progress to problem gambling much faster. Trauma and social inequality, particularly in women, may also be risk factors. Low income, unemployment, and poverty are also linked to gambling disorder.

The increase in the number of people with gambling problems has shown to be linked to the increase in the availability of gambling opportunities.

More information on this “Lunch & Learn” session, as well as the programs and services available through the OSF Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services department, can be obtained by calling (618) 474-6240.



AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 17 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare has 17 hospitals – 11 acute care, five critical access, one continuing care – with 2,305 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs more than 26,000 Mission Partners across 160+ locations and includes OSF OnCall, the digital health operating entity which offers a hospital-at-home. Advances in health care transformation take place through OSF Innovation and OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois, the third largest pediatric hospital in Illinois, cares for our smallest patients. In addition, OSF has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. More at osfhealthcare.org.

More like this: