BETHALTO - The fourth annual Gallatin Awards Trivia Night is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Laux Brickhouse Grille. Proceeds will benefit the 76th Gallatin Awards, which honor local high school basketball players.

The Gallatin Awards are set for March of 2023 and will recognize male and female players from Alton High, Marquette Catholic, East Alton-Wood River, Roxana and Civic Memorial. Teams are needed for the Trivia Night.

Cost is $160 for teams of eight players. Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia competition starts at 7 p.m. The event will also feature complementary games, items to bid on and a 50/50 raffle.

