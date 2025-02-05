A diverse array of exciting events awaits in the Riverbend area, catering to all interests—from engaging children’s programs and lively music nights to community gatherings and educational workshops. Explore the full lineup of activities and find something that piques your interest by visiting https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

Featured

Galentine’s Day Party at EXO Lounge invites you to celebrate friendship and love at EXO Lounge! Gather your best ladies and enjoy an evening filled with fun, laughter, and indulgence. Highlights include themed cocktails crafted to perfection, lavish treats to satisfy your sweet tooth, and vibrant beats to keep the party lively. There’s no better love than the bond between friends, making this event the perfect excuse to toast to the ladies in your life. Don’t miss out!

Owlz Band will perform at Alton VFW Post 1308 from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, February 7. This exciting event is open to the public, so come out and enjoy a night of great music and community spirit. For more information, visit vfwpost1308.org!

Kids Valentine Drop-In Station at Hayner Library invites children to drop by KidsSpace at Alton Square Mall between Wednesday, February 5, through Friday, February 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to make a valentine for someone special! This fun and creative event requires adult supervision, ensuring that kids can enjoy crafting their heartfelt messages safely.

Events on Feb. 7, 2025

Join for a fun monthly program called Bite-Size Science at the Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall, where children ages 7-10 can explore various S.T.E.A.M. concepts through interactive take-home kits on February 7, 2025.

From February 5 through February 14, children are invited to create a special valentine at the Kids Valentine Drop-In Station in KidsSpace at Alton Square Mall, available daily from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Don't miss the St. Louis Numismatic Association's 60th Annual Great American Coin Fair happening at St Louis Airport Hilton on February 7, 2025, featuring 110 dealers, free parking, and door prizes.

Bring your kids aged 5 to 10 to the Homeschool Open Gymnastics session at Wood River Rec Center for an hour of drop-in style play on February 7, 2025, for just $5 per child.

Join local older adults for an engaging afternoon at Speed Connections at Senior Services Plus on February 7, 2025, where participants can enjoy timed conversations and meet new friends for only $10.

Students K-12 can benefit from academic support at the America Reads Tutor program available at the Six Mile Regional Library District, offering one-hour tutoring sessions on Wednesdays from 4-8 PM, Fridays from 4-6 PM, and Saturdays from 9 AM-3 PM.

Enjoy ice skating fun at the Winter Ice Skating at The Loading Dock from November 23, 2024, to February 23, 2025, with various session times and private event options available.

Experience a delightful evening at the Love & Laughter Dinner & Comedy Show at Rolling Hills Golf Course on February 7, 2025, where guests can enjoy dinner and a performance by Jay Harris.

Warm up at the Fireplace Friday Vineyards event at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on February 7, 2025, with a cozy atmosphere perfect for enjoying the winter season.

Get ready for a night of high-energy music with Jamaica & The Wildside at Fast Eddie’s Bon Air on February 7, 2025, for an unforgettable night of fun in Alton.

Don't miss Psychedelic Symphony Live at Catdaddy’s Tavern on February 7, 2025, for a great night filled with live music and good vibes.

Join the fun at Riverbend Dueling Pianos at Bakers & Hale on February 7, 2025, for an evening of lively entertainment and song requests on the patio.

Celebrate winter at the Cabin Fever Party at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on February 7, 2025, where a cozy gathering awaits.

Events on Feb. 8, 2025

The community is invited to participate in the Blood Drive and AYCE Sausage And Pancakes Breakfast on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the Wood River Masonic Lodge, where anyone who attempts to donate blood will receive a free breakfast, all while supporting academic scholarships for local high school students.

On the same day, beekeeping enthusiasts can attend the 2025 Eastern Missouri Beekeepers Association Beekeeping Workshop at the Holiday Inn Sunset Hills, offering courses for both beginners and experienced beekeepers, along with a honey show and a festive Mardi Gras banquet the night before.

Additionally, St. Ambrose Parish will hold its Weekly Bible Studies on February 8th, welcoming all to connect in faith and scripture at their Godfrey location.

For those looking for a cozy gathering, the Coffee & Cocoa Pop-Up Bar will be open from 9 AM to noon at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, serving warm beverages to all attendees.

The Six Mile Regional Library District invites students K-12 to take advantage of the America Reads Tutor program, offering free tutoring sessions on February 8th from 9 AM to 3 PM.

Children ages 2.5 to 5 can enjoy nature at the Knee High Naturalists program at The Nature Institute, designed to engage young minds through story time and outdoor exploration.

Coin enthusiasts should not miss the St. Louis Numismatic Association's 60th Annual Great American Coin Fair happening at the St Louis Airport Hilton from February 8-10, featuring multiple dealers and exciting door prizes.

For winter fun, the Winter Ice Skating at The Loading Dock will be available all weekend, providing a festive atmosphere for friends and family to enjoy skating alongside the scenic Mississippi River.

Teens can join the fun at the Nintendo Switch event from 1-4 PM at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, perfect for gaming enthusiasts in grades 7-12.

On February 8th, teens can also participate in the Teen Cookie Decorating Workshop at the Niedringhaus Building, where they can unleash their creativity while decorating delicious treats.

Music lovers can enjoy a performance by Terry Beck at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on February 8, promising an entertaining evening of live music.

Trivia enthusiasts can gather for the East Alton Rotary Foundation Trivia Night at Julia's Banquet Center, where teams can compete for prizes and support community projects, with trivia starting at 7 PM.

Another trivia night, TRIVIA NIGHT-MOVIES AND MUSIC, will also be hosted at Julia's Banquet Center, encouraging teams to bring their own snacks and enjoy a fun evening for a good cause.

The 2nd Annual Trivia Night for Sacred Spaces of CARE at the Sportsmen's Club promises a night filled with fun and community spirit, all while supporting a fantastic cause on February 8th.

Lastly, attendees can join the Trivia Night for Sacred Spaces of CARE at the Alton Wood River Sportsmen's Club, with doors opening at 6 PM and trivia starting at 7 PM, featuring a cash bar and silent auction for participants.

Don't forget to catch the lively performance by Drawl at Fast Eddie's Bon Air for an electrifying night of country music on February 8th!

Events on Feb. 9, 2025

You are invited to join us for Super Sunday at Abundant Church, 3986 Humbert Rd. Alton, IL on February 9, 2025, where you'll experience incredible service with live music, inspiring messages, and NFL fun for all ages!

Join the celebration at the St. Louis Numismatic Association's 60th Annual Great American Coin Fair taking place at the St. Louis Airport Hilton on February 9, 2025, featuring 110 dealers, free parking, and door prizes!

Bring your children to the Kids Valentine Drop-In Station at Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall from February 5 to February 14, 2025, where they can create special valentines for their loved ones!

Experience the thrill of ice skating at Winter Ice Skating at The Loading Dock, open on February 9, 2025, where you can enjoy skating with friends and family along the scenic Mississippi River!

Don't miss the Annual Chocolate Festival hosted by Upper Alton Baptist Church on February 9, 2025, where you can indulge in all-you-can-eat chocolate for just $7 while supporting a worthy preschool!

Celebrate the Super Bowl at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on February 9, 2025, where you can enjoy a fun atmosphere without live music!

Join the excitement at the Annual Super Bowl Pot Luck Party at the Edwardsville American Legion on February 9, 2025, where you can enjoy delicious food and drinks while watching the big game!

Gather at Catdaddy’s Tavern for a Super Bowl Watch Party on February 9, 2025, featuring free food and snacks throughout the game plus drink specials to keep the festivities going!

Support the troops at the DAVE HAYES SUPER BOWL GALA at Alton Moose Lodge 951 on February 9, 2025, with drink specials, door prizes, and a chance to enjoy the Super Bowl on big screens!

Football fans are invited to the Super Bowl Party at Alton VFW Post 1308 on February 9, 2025, where you can enjoy delicious food, cold drinks, and great company while watching the game!

