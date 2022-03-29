EDWARDSVILLE – Gain an inside look at the shocking true story of the Russ Faria murder trial during an upcoming Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Lifelong Learning presentation taking place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 at the NCERC at SIUE and via Zoom.

St. Louis attorney Joel Schwartz, who served as Russ Faria’s attorney during the trial, and SIUE alumnus Charles Bosworth are co-authors of “Bone Deep: Untangling the Twisted True Story of the Tragic Betsy Faria Murder Case.”

The two will provide firsthand experience of the case, which serves as the basis for the current NBC series “ The Thing About Pam ” starring Renee Zellweger, and Josh Duhamel as Schwartz.

“This presentation will be exciting and enlightening for anyone with a curious mind for criminal investigations, and those currently watching the NBC series who are looking for a unique access opportunity to gain a compelling original thought of the Russ Faria murder trial,” said Schwartz.

“A great true-crime story. An incredible human-interest story. A cautionary tale about the police and the courts,” added Bosworth, who earned a bachelor’s in English from SIUE in 1972. “Anyone interested in the terrible effects of crime and a derailed justice system will be engaged in this conversation. What would you do if they came for you on false criminal charges?”

The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Registration is required and is first-come, first-served.

To attend the in-person event being held at the NCERC at SIUE, located at 400 University Park Drive in Edwardsville, register at https://www.enrole.com/siue/ jsp/session.jsp?sessionId= LLS22-LJOE-01E&courseId=LJOE& categoryId=66821A90 .

To attend via Zoom, register at https://siue.zoom.us/webinar/ register/WN_ 9D6cdvgeRwKJD4mI34MVAw .

Books-A-Million will be at the event selling “Bone Deep: Untangling the Twisted True Story of the Tragic Betsy Faria Murder Case.” A book signing will follow the presentation.

For more information, contact SIUE’s Alicia Taylor at alitayl@siue.edu or 618-650-3233.

