Patrick Gaffigan of SIUE men's tennis

EDWARDSVILLEPatrick Gaffigan (Springfield, Illinois) has been chosen as the Ohio Valley Conference men's tennis co-Player of the Week.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The senior shared the weekly honor with Tennessee Tech's Eduardo Mena.

Gaffigan won his third straight singles match this past weekend. He defeated Tennessee State's Jorge Rodriguez 7-6, 6-1 and Belmont's Adam Rudowski 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Gaffigan is now 4-1 in conference play and a team-leading 10-6 in dual matches.

SIUE men's tennis continues its homestand with a pair of OVC matches Friday and Saturday at the SIUE Tennis Courts. The Cougars face Tennessee Tech at 1 p.m. Friday followed by a 10 a.m. meeting Saturday with Jacksonville State.

More like this:

Oct 24, 2024 - Tom Lane State Farm CM Female Athletes Of Month: Dynamic Duo Davis-Harms Have Big Day At State

Oct 16, 2024 - Season Tickets Still Available For Cougars Basketball Games

Sep 12, 2024 - Edwardsville Girls Tennis Triumphs Over Alton

Oct 24, 2024 - Sparklight Jersey Female Athletes Of Month: Kiley King and Neely Goetten Advance to IHSA State Tennis Tourney

Jul 29, 2024 - Edwardsville Futures Opens With Qualifying Matches For Main Draw, Eight To Advance From Three Rounds Of Qualifying

 