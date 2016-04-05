EDWARDSVILLE – Patrick Gaffigan (Springfield, Illinois) has been chosen as the Ohio Valley Conference men's tennis co-Player of the Week.

The senior shared the weekly honor with Tennessee Tech's Eduardo Mena.

Gaffigan won his third straight singles match this past weekend. He defeated Tennessee State's Jorge Rodriguez 7-6, 6-1 and Belmont's Adam Rudowski 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Gaffigan is now 4-1 in conference play and a team-leading 10-6 in dual matches.

SIUE men's tennis continues its homestand with a pair of OVC matches Friday and Saturday at the SIUE Tennis Courts. The Cougars face Tennessee Tech at 1 p.m. Friday followed by a 10 a.m. meeting Saturday with Jacksonville State.

