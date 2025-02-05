ALTON - An accomplished senior leaves an impactful legacy in many areas as he winds down his career at Alton High School. This month's Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Remarkable Redbird Gabe Futhey has not only left his mark at Alton High, but he has also left lasting impressions on members of the Alton High staff as well.

Gabe has been playing the trumpet since he was in fifth grade and is heavily involved in multiple music organizations at Alton High. As a sophomore, he auditioned for and became part of the wind ensemble. He has been a part of the Illinois Music Education Conference (IMEC). Gabe also went to the University of Illinois in Champaign for a performance with a large number of schools throughout the state that performed at this event. Gabe is a member of the Marching 100 and is also a member of the Jazz Band, who meet once week to practice for performances 3 times per year.

Gabe also has a course load of five AP classes (Calculus, Physics, Music Theory, Macroeconomics and Statistics) during his final semester at Alton High. He has enjoyed taking CAD classes where he has done a model house project, designed a home and also a hotel over the years. Gabe is also a member of the Physics Club where they work about eight projects per year, some of which include a toothpick bridge, an egg drop, a pumpkin trebuchet, a Rube Goldberg Machine (which focuses on chain reactions) and was one of about 30 students who participated in the cardboard boat regatta that was held in ponds at Lewis and Clark Community College earlier this year. Assistant Principal Mike Brey also shared during a recent conversation that Gabe won a state championship in architecture as a sophomore in 2023 for his Two-Dimensional Architectural Performance in CAD.

Assistant Principal Brey added that Gabe was also an important member of the Redbird boys bowling team this past year and has bowled a perfect 300 game over the course of his Redbird bowling career.

Gabe added during a recent conversation that "whenever there is a challenge, he likes to accept it."

Upon his graduation from Alton High this summer, Gabe is looking at attending Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri Science & Technology or the University of Illinois and wishes to study astroparticle physics and minor in architecture. He currently sees himself working as an aerospace technician or as a dream job, working on Mars Rovers in the future.

